uPlexa (UPX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $237,219.22

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. uPlexa has a total market cap of $237,219.22 and $846.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

