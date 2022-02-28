Urban One (UONE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

UONE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,568. Urban One has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $273.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Get Urban One alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.