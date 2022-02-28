Urban One (UONEK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

UONEK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.39. 1,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Urban One has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $225.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONEK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Urban One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Urban One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Urban One by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 155,425 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Urban One by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

