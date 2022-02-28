USDJ Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.82 million and $2.36 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.38 or 0.06800470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,173.47 or 0.99950524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00046113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00051197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002948 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.