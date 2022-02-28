USDK (USDK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $167.53 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC on exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.61 million and $167.53 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDK has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00042999 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.35 or 0.06742357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,235.64 or 1.00060230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00049721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002853 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

