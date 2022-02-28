UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.50 million-$198.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.71 million.UserTesting also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Get UserTesting alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USER traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 807,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,983. UserTesting has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 234,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 1,678,714 shares of company stock valued at $11,365,615 over the last three months.

UserTesting Company Profile (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.