UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $43 million-$44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.08 million.UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.390 EPS.

Shares of NYSE USER traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,983. UserTesting has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74.

Get UserTesting alerts:

USER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.70.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 234,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,678,714 shares of company stock worth $11,365,615.

About UserTesting (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.