Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,806,000 after buying an additional 212,086 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO stock opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.82. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.41.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

