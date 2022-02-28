Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNA opened at $212.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

