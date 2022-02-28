Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Toro were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 0.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 23.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 4.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $93.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $960.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.00 million. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

