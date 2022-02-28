Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,900 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 113.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 100,652 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 26.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after buying an additional 133,817 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP raised its position in GoDaddy by 70.8% in the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 318,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.45.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,931. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $83.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.57. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

