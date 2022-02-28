Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,000 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 35.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 200.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $27,594,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 414,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,333,000 after acquiring an additional 47,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $76.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average is $82.40.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

