Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,300 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,238 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock valued at $219,959,796. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $104.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.57. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

