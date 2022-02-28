Vai Price Hits $0.93 (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Vai has a market cap of $55.82 million and approximately $23,331.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vai has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.35 or 0.06738733 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,098.53 or 0.99826387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00046465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00049982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 60,341,770 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.