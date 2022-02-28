Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given New €26.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €33.00 ($37.50) to €26.00 ($29.55) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VLEEY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.01. 83,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,421. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Valeo has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

