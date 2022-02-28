Validity (VAL) Price Hits $3.56

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Validity has a market cap of $16.07 million and approximately $372,005.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be purchased for about $3.56 or 0.00008664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Validity has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00011104 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.90 or 0.00367342 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,520,134 coins and its circulating supply is 4,516,297 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.