Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VNDA. TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $11.18 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a market cap of $622.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

