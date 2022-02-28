VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) fell 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $26.97. 206,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,256,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMLC. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

