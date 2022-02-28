VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) fell 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $26.97. 206,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,256,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMLC. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.