Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 4.3% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,430,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $267,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.08. The stock had a trading volume of 80,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,862. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

