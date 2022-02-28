Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, reaching $231.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,482. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

