Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 550.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $200.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.68. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $174.07 and a 12 month high of $220.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.