Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.6% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,029.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,329,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,094,000 after buying an additional 1,297,134 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,021,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,326,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,598,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,391 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.97. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

