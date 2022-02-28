Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,104,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,267,000 after purchasing an additional 63,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $221.41 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.81 and its 200 day moving average is $232.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

