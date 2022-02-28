VAULT Trading 19% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. VAULT has a total market cap of $784,681.81 and approximately $732.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003536 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.38 or 0.06800470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,173.47 or 0.99950524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00046113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00051197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002948 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 537,425 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

