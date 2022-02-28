VeChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $331.04 Million (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. VeChain has a market cap of $3.15 billion and $331.04 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VeChain has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000093 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008008 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

