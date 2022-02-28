VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588,045 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.02% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II worth $12,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $234,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of VTIQ opened at $9.76 on Monday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.