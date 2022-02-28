Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

VEEV stock opened at $225.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.20. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $199.41 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

