Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Barclays

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VEEV. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.17.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE:VEEV opened at $225.95 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $199.41 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.20. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.