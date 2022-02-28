Veil (VEIL) One Day Volume Tops $636.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. Veil has a market cap of $851,259.23 and $636.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,145.73 or 1.00041890 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00073275 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.70 or 0.00233495 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00145206 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.66 or 0.00279775 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003597 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00028961 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

