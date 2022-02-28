Velas Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $533.68 million and $7.58 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000146 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002266 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003614 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000220 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,268,697,995 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

