Velo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $411,572.00 (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Velo coin can now be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Velo has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Velo has a total market capitalization of $54.99 million and $411,572.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00043438 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,819.23 or 0.06765880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,623.92 or 0.99893441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00050555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

