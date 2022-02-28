Verasity (VRA) Hits Market Cap of $98.08 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $98.08 million and approximately $77.30 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000428 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00075917 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

