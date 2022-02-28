Verge (XVG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.26 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Verge has a market cap of $154.19 million and $6.26 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.06 or 0.00271082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015737 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000513 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,498,464,638 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

