Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) Shares Down 2.4%

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 5,307 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vericity stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Vericity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

