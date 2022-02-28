VeriCoin (VRC) Price Down 14.5% This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $345,588.44 and $11.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,272.86 or 0.99931814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00071402 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022844 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002137 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00279583 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,705,534 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

