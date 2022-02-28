Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $179.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.03. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,672,505,000 after buying an additional 142,747 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $14,584,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total transaction of $109,201.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,538,869. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.