Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $18,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.89.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total value of $109,201.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $178.63. 713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,886. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.03. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.