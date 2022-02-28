Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lessened by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,946 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,660 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 60,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 55,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ opened at $53.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $226.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

