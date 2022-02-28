Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$25.00. The stock traded as high as C$24.03 and last traded at C$23.65, with a volume of 1404129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.96.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

