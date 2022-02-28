Vermilion Energy (VET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.67 per share for the quarter.

VET opened at C$22.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.04. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.06 and a 1 year high of C$23.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “underpeform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.45.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

