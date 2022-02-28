Vermilion Energy (VET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.88. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 48,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 665.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 66,334 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 127,283 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VET. Raymond James raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

