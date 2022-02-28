Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.33. 83,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,843. Vinci Partners Investments has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $740.03 million and a PE ratio of 18.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 27,543.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 110,172 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

