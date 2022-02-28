Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.94. 61,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 203,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIOT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $136.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 874.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 183,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 787.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 170,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 99,068 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 50,055 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

