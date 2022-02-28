Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.94. 61,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 203,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIOT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down previously from $12.50) on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $136.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
