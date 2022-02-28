Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) were down 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.47. Approximately 13,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,244,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.71.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.
In other news, insider Steven J. Rice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 506,264 shares of company stock worth $25,592,570. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,792,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $3,787,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,208 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,823,000 after acquiring an additional 31,284 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.