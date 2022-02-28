Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) were down 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.47. Approximately 13,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,244,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Rice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 506,264 shares of company stock worth $25,592,570. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,792,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $3,787,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,208 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,823,000 after acquiring an additional 31,284 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

