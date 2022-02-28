Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,319 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Viracta Therapeutics worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIRX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX opened at $2.85 on Monday. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $16.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

