Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 189.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Virgin Orbit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VORB opened at $6.92 on Monday. Virgin Orbit has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,475,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,126,000.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.