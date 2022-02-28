Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 189.02% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ:VORB opened at $6.92 on Monday. Virgin Orbit has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.
Virgin Orbit Company Profile (Get Rating)
VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.
