Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at ThinkEquity

Analysts at ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.67.

Get Virpax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 374.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,626 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.