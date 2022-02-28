Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 136000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.77 million and a PE ratio of -3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91.

Get Visionstate alerts:

About Visionstate (CVE:VIS)

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiary, Visionstate Inc, operates as a software development company in North America. It specializes in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Its principal product is Washroom Notification and Digital Aid (WANDA), a touch-screen solution that collects information on cleaning activities, monitors supply inventories, optimizes workforces, enhances employee accountability, and provides detailed analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visionstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.