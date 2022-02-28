VITE (VITE) Achieves Market Cap of $22.62 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One VITE coin can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a total market cap of $22.62 million and $4.54 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VITE has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00047693 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 501,609,118 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

