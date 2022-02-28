VNX Trading Up 252.6% This Week (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 130.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One VNX coin can now be bought for about $0.0644 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $95.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VNX has traded up 252.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00034984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00107189 BTC.

About VNX

VNX (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

